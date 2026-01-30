Moment shamed Andrew was ‘very cross’ at journalist

Andrew lashed out at a Royal expert during a charity event.

The former Duke of York gave a piece of his mind to author Robert Hardman back in 1992, questioning him about his work.

Speaking on programme Royal Confidential, Hardman said: "I mean, probably the biggest showdown I had was with Prince Andrew and it was at the time that he'd obviously broken up with the Duchess. Well, he's obviously no longer the Duke, she's no longer the Duchess, but the Duke and Duchess had split up."

"There was a story to do with the financial arrangements and it was to do with the fact that she wasn't being given that much. She was running out of money and I can't even remember the exact details," Hardman revealed.

"I talked to the Duchess and she said, 'Oh, you must you must come and meet my husband,'" Hardman recalled, adding: "Darling, this is Mr. Hardman from the Telegraph."

“He went, 'You're the one. You're the one.' And I thought, 'Here we go.

"He said, 'You're the one who wrote that very inaccurate thing about my dog,'" Hardman added that Andrew was "very cross about what I've written about the dog and not about the other stuff at all."