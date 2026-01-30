Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s life in 2026 tanks: ‘Now sniffs around in economy purgatory’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s move into Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom abode which is in stark contrast to the 30 bedroom multi-million pound royal property he previously inhabited has been a topic of great debate, so much so that royal commentator Daniela Elser has also come forward with her own take on the ‘downgrade’ as she calls it.

Her comments have come in a piece for News.com.au and claim, “As far as status downgrades go, his shift from the Lodge to the Farm is the equivalent of Andrew going from the private jet flying ranks sniffing at the standard of Beluga on off to discount economy middle-seat purgatory.”

With that done and dusted, she admits she feels safe enough to say, “so far 2026 is shaping up to be the most glumsville, depresso year of the former duke’s life.”

Whether that be because rumors say his daughters are no longer on speaking terms with him or the fact that he will no longer have live-in staff to serve his daily routine, and will instead be served by a skeleton staff that consists of cleaners, groundsmen, and a cook, “when needed”.

But, “at least Andrew’s level of general delusion has shown no signs of subsiding,” she noted near the end.