Prince William gives UK ‘ideal place to relax in’ with iconic moment

Prince William is increasing the business of pubs in the UK, it is revealed.

The Prince of Wales, who recently admitted that he ‘loves’ pubs during a trip to Scotland, is giving a positive marketing to the industry.

Earlier in 2025, when William sat across host Eugene Levy for a special episode of the ‘Reluctant Traveller,’ His Royal Highness significantly contributed to the sales of the spot.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Daily Mail: “It was relaxed and over a pint in a quintessentially English setting and the interview had an appealing, spontaneous feel to it.”

“This pub has benefited enormously with an increase in visitors since,' he added.

'It highlighted the pub as the ideal place to relax in. It was no accident that the Waleses followed it up with the visit to a Scottish pub.”

Meanwhile, speaking to HELLO! Magazine, owner of the pub confirmed that William's visit to his venue as 'really good for business',