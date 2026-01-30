King Charles’ heartbreaking hope comes to light: ‘He doesn’t want to leave the earth like this’

King Charles’s desire for a relationship with Prince Harry’s children is reportedly forcing many a changes within Palace walls, some of which are not being accepted with open arms given how Meghan Markle will follow suit for any and all trips to the UK.

The whole thing has been revealed by a well-placed insider that has recently spoken to Closer magazine.

According to their findings, King Charles truly feels ‘heartbroken’ with the way things are going, especially with how he’s stretched between the monarchy and his own battle with cancer that has seen a reducing in chemo appointments but is no where near ending.

In the eyes of the source, the monarch “doesn’t want to leave this earth with his boys still not even speaking,” and even the mere thought of it is just “too sad to even consider.”

This comes especially with the knowing that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are at the helm of this desire by their grandfather.

It is a well known fact as of yet that Charles “wants a relationship with Archie and Lili, and he thinks they ought to have at least some sort of bond with their cousins.”

So “from his perspective, a small shift in attitude now could prevent years more damage later,” according to the report and he’s “convinced Kate has the emotional intelligence to make that happen, even if it’s uncomfortable,” leaving him with no choice but to reach out to her, to ensure that when Meghan does visit the other side of the pond, she is welcomed with her and the rest of the family ‘playing nice’.