Rihanna revisits iconic 2016 era as 'ANTI' hits major milestone

Rihanna is celebrating 10th anniversary of her album ANTI.

The R&B star took to her Instagram account to mark a decade since her last album while also taking part in the viral 2016 trend on social media that began earlier this month.

She posted a Reel, highlighting the special moments from that period.

The video tribute began with a definition of "anti," which is a "a person opposed to a particular policy, activity or idea."

A test over the clip reads, "The longest charting album by a Black female artist," as Rihanna can be heard saying, "This is like, a song I love," as Kiss It Better starts playing.

The video snippets in the Reel showed Rihanna preparing for her tour as she offered her gratitude to her team who helped her craft the music project.

The Diamonds artist said, "We all come from different parts of the world, different families, different backgrounds, different lives, different pasts, and we somehow ended up here. And because of that we were all able to make this album ANTI that the world is yet to receive and hear. Thank you."

"my 2016 post wins, happy ANTIversary," she captioned the post.