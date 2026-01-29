Photo: Here's what viewers have to say about 'Wuthering Heights' post world premiere

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have reportedly hit the mark with their performances in Wuthering Heights.

As fans will know, Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, held its world premiere on January 28, 2026.

Following the screening, the film has been met with an outpouring of strong reactions, earning rave reviews from critics and journalists alike, per PEOPLE Magazine.

One journalist summed up the polarising nature of the adaptation by writing, “You’re either going to love it or hate it,” shortly after the premiere.

Journalist Maude Garrett went even further, branding the film “utter perfection.”

“It’s not only visually impeccable with vibrancy and breathtaking shots, but this movie is the epitome of YEARNING,” Garrett wrote.

“It will make you feel absolutely EVERYTHING during and afterwards. I loved everything about this film.”

BuzzFeed UKs Ada Enechi also issued a warning to Emily Brontë purists, noting that the film takes bold creative liberties with the source material.

“This is not the #WutheringHeights you read in school, and you’re either going to love it or hate it…and I loved it,” Enechi shared.

She also praised the performances and technical aspects of the film, adding, “Potentially my favourite performance from Jacob Elordi, definitely makes the top 3 for Margot but what made me stand up to attention was the score and cinematography — breathtaking.”

“It’s passionate, it’s daring and explores a version of the classic that deserves our attention,” she concluded.