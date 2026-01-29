Jessie J reveals how breast cancer forced her to 'pick her battles'

Jessie J revealed how she held on to different versions of herself during her breast cancer journey.

As the 37-year-old English popstar had a tour stop at New York City's Irving Plaza for her "No Secrets Tour" on Wednesday, January 28, Jessie casually talked about how last year's health scare changed her "perspective" on life.

"Last year, for me, was the year of perspective. It was a year of picking my battles," Jessie articulated her thoughts.

The singer announced her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2025 and at the same time she also released her album Don't Tease Me with a Good Time.

"Having breast cancer 10 days before releasing [a new album for the first time in] years was honestly the most rudest thing that my boobs could’ve ever have done," she said jokingly. "Like, really?"

"No one knows how to react when I start making titty cancer jokes," the singer remarked.

While looking back at her journey, which she called a "weird time", Jessica shared how she put together different versions of herself.

"It was the most interesting, it was like Jessica and Jessie J had to hold each other. And Jessica got Jessie J through and Jessie J got Jessica through, and I mean that as a parent, as a performer, as a friend, as a sister, as a daughter, as a mum. All to them just kind of became one," she explained.

Jessica went on to say, "It wasn’t, ‘I’m becoming this.’ It was, ‘I am this. And it was just a really Interesting perspective shift for me, and I really embraced it. And honestly people are just going, ‘Are you good now?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m alive. I am so good.’"

While joking about her "wonki t***" following mastectomy, she said she can "deal" with it, but what matters to her that she "can sing," "so that's alright," remarked the singer.

She further advised people going through same phase to "hold on. Hold the f*** on" and have a "positive mind" as "it heals the body from the inside out."