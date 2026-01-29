Photo: Margot Robbie offers insights into chemistry with Jacob Elordi in 'Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbie has offered a peek behind the scenes of her upcoming film Wuthering Heights.

Directed by Emerald Fennell and inspired by Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the period drama stars Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw opposite Jacob Elordi.

Speaking candidly, Robbie shared that she recently hosted a bachelorette-themed screening of the movie for friends, an idea she initially did not take seriously.

“My friends threw a bachelorette for Kathy. I kind of thought it was a joke at first,” the actress admitted.

However, the atmosphere quickly escalated once the film began, with the crowd growing louder and more animated every time Elordi appeared on screen.

Robbie described the evening as “the most unhinged experience of my life.”

She also addressed the film's romantic moments, teasing just how intense things get between the characters.

“Yeah, we kiss a lot,” Robbie said. “We kiss everywhere. A lot of kissing.”

Meanwhile, the movie has recent a lot of rave reviews since its premiere with the journalist Maude Garrett branding the movie is "utter perfection."

He continued, "It’s not only visually impeccable with vibrancy and breathtaking shots, but this movie is the epitome of YEARNING. It will make you feel absolutely EVERYTHING during and afterwards. I loved everything about this film."