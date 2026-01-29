Album of the Year: Expert thinks Kendrick Lamar to beat Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny at Grammy Awards

Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga will battle for the most coveted album of the year prize and a chance to make history. when the music industry hands out its highest honors on Sunday at the Grammy Awards.

According to Reuters, Trevor Noah is returning to host for a sixth time, which he says will be his last Grammys gig. .

The show will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. Los Angeles time 0100 GMT on Monday.

Any of the three artists could take home the album accolade during the ceremony in Los Angeles, awards experts say.

None of the musicians has ever won the honor, which last year went to Beyonce for "Cowboy Carter."

"It's going to be super tight," Paul Grein, awards editor at Billboard, said of the album category.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper who is scheduled to headline next month's Super Bowl halftime show, is in the running for "Debi Tirar Más Fotos."

It would be the first Spanish-language album to win in the category since the Grammys began 68 years ago.

If Lamar wins for "GNX," he would be the first solo male rapper to win the award. Only two hip-hop musicians have been honored in the category - female artist Lauryn Hill and the duo Outkast.

For pop singer Lady Gaga, the album prize would be the first of her celebrated career.

She has never won any of the top four Grammy prizes despite more than two decades in the music business.

This year, she is competing with the album "Mayhem."

Grein predicted the trophy would go to Lamar, who won five Grammys a year ago for the single "Not Like Us."

Current events may boost support for Bad Bunny, Grein said.