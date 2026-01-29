Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban 'testing waters' in controlled space: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban's chemistry is not going unnoticed.

As per a source privy to RadarOnline.com, Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban may be joining forces for a musical collaboration that takes aim at their respective exes, but insiders say there is much more going on behind the scenes.

A source familiar with their conversations claimed that the project offers a “controlled space” for both stars to process recent upheaval without the pressure of public scrutiny.

“Music is Keith and Jenny’s safest common language,” the source explained. “It sits outside the noise of gossip and expectations.”

The insider added that working together allows the pair to explore their creative connection without rushing labels or fueling speculation.

“Working on songs together lets them test the waters without rushing definitions,” the source continued. “They’re determined to let the work speak before the headlines do.”

Previously, Lopez sparked romance rumors with Kevin Costner, who was reportedly “inspired” by her dedication to fitness.

While the pair were never confirmed to be romantically involved, insiders said they shared a mutual admiration.

“J. Lo expressed her love of Yellowstone, as well as her disappointment over Kevin’s departure, and he was hugely flattered,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“She was quick to let him know she adores Horizon, too, which went a long way to stroke his ego,” the insider concluded.