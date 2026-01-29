Rob Mariano backs 'The Traitors' statement against cyber-bullying

Rob Mariano has finally addressed The Traitors cyber-bullying statement.

For those unaware, the American reality competition series based on the Dutch series De Verraders issued a statement emphasizing that “whatever happens in the game should never lead to cyberbullying or harassment” after many contestants in season 4 faced severe criticism online.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, Mariano, who participated in the third season of The Traitors, said, “I think the one thing that Traitors and Peacock and NBC and Studio Lambert does really well is they always try to protect their cast, and they’ve always shown grace.” (sic)

“So, I think it was a nice gesture for them to step in and say, ‘Hey, we’re all just playing a game. We’re all real people in the real world. Give these people a break.’ I think that was the right thing to do,” he continued, praising the step taken by the creators of the show.

Recalling his time in the 2002 CBS competitive reality television series Survivor: Marquesas, The Amazing Race star quipped, “It’s funny because I’ve been doing this so long that the internet was brand new when I first started — never mind social media.”

It is important to note that Mariano, along with his The Traitors fellow member Bob the Drag Queen, is recapping the fourth season of the series on The Traitors Official Podcast.