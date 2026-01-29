'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton talks son Archie's latest obsession

Charlie Heaton reveals his son Archie's obsession with his show 'Stranger Things'

Charlie Heaton recently got candid about his son’s latest television obsession.

On Thursday, January 8, the 31-year-old Actor and musician attended the season 4 premiere of Industry at the Regal Union Square, where he opened up to PEOPLE magazine about his 11-year-old son Archie’s fixation on his hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

Heaton, who is playing Jonathan Byers in the horror television series, said, "He has just started getting into it. He got to come to set last year and that was really cool."

For those unaware, The New Mutants star shares his only child with his former Comanechi bandmate, Akiko Matsuura.

Previously, he chatted with Wonderland Magazine to promote the fifth season of Stranger Things, where he reflected on fatherhood.

Heaton quipped, "Being a young father, you have to grow up very fast. You have to also learn ethical priorities, too, and you’ve got to look after somebody."

"That’s a big thing. You want to give them good experiences and a lot of love and the hard part obviously is distance. But that’s part of the sacrifice,” the Soulmates actor stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Stranger Things which debuted in 2016, dropped season 5’s last episode on on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2025.