Bill Cosby quaaludes defended as disco biscuits
Bill Cosby crisis manger shares what Bill Cosby told him about quaaludes
Bill Cosby has been defended by Andrew Wyatt, who served as a crisis manager for the comedian after a report suggested he may be facing new legal trouble.
According to TMZ, The 88-year-old comedian said in a deposition that he had received a recreational prescription for quaaludes that he hoped to give women before having sex with them.
Appearing on “Jesse Weber Live” on Wednesday, Wyatt said he asked Cosby whether all the allegations against him were true.
He said that Cosby firmly denied the allegation and told him "Andrew, I wouldn’t take you through the valley of shame.”
However, Wyatt added that Cosby did mention the use of quaaludes during earlier eras.
“He said, ‘Yes, I had quaaludes. Quaaludes was called ‘disco biscuits,’ and all of the entertainers had them,’” Wyatt said.
In his deposition, Cosby reportedly said under oath that he got the prescription, which he refilled seven times, from a gynecologist friend while playing poker more than a half-century ago — specifically, before 1972.
The information is expected to figure into a lawsuit filed by Donna Motsinger, who claims Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1972 while she was a waitress at a California restaurant.
According to TMZ, the gynecologist who prescribed the quaaludes, Dr. Leroy Amar, had his license revoked by California regulators in 1979.
A legal representative for Cosby said the TMZ report was not true.
-
Why Kendall Jenner hides identity at horse riding contests?
-
Selena Gomez makes change to her parenting planning & journey with Benny Blanco
-
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's engagement talks laid bare
-
Why Khloe Kardashian feels 'safe' staying single? Expert
-
'Wuthering Heights' Jacob Elordi weighs in on importance of emotional honesty
-
Michael J. Fox shares unique views on life
-
Kylie Kelce shares surprising nickname daughters gave her
-
Rob Mariano backs 'The Traitors' statement against cyber-bullying