Bill Cosby quaaludes defended as disco biscuits

Bill Cosby has been defended by Andrew Wyatt, who served as a crisis manager for the comedian after a report suggested he may be facing new legal trouble.

According to TMZ, The 88-year-old comedian said in a deposition that he had received a recreational prescription for quaaludes that he hoped to give women before having sex with them.

Appearing on “Jesse Weber Live” on Wednesday, Wyatt said he asked Cosby whether all the allegations against him were true.

He said that Cosby firmly denied the allegation and told him "Andrew, I wouldn’t take you through the valley of shame.”

Andrew Wyatt

However, Wyatt added that Cosby did mention the use of quaaludes during earlier eras.

“He said, ‘Yes, I had quaaludes. Quaaludes was called ‘disco biscuits,’ and all of the entertainers had them,’” Wyatt said.

In his deposition, Cosby reportedly said under oath that he got the prescription, which he refilled seven times, from a gynecologist friend while playing poker more than a half-century ago — specifically, before 1972.

The information is expected to figure into a lawsuit filed by Donna Motsinger, who claims Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1972 while she was a waitress at a California restaurant.

According to TMZ, the gynecologist who prescribed the quaaludes, Dr. Leroy Amar, had his license revoked by California regulators in 1979.

A legal representative for Cosby said the TMZ report was not true.







