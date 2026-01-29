Kylie Kelce reveals whether she or Jason proposed first

Kylie Kelce is reminiscing about her early days of love with now-husband Jason Kelce.

The 33-year-old American podcaster and media personality opened up about achieving milestones in the early days of her relationship with Jason on the Thursday, January 29 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie.

A fan asked, “Who said I love you first? You or Jason?” to which she replied, “It was me. It was definitely me. I said it first.”

Kylie revealed that before expressing her love for the elder brother of Travis Kelce, they indulged in a small disagreement.

“We played chicken there for a little bit about it, and then I just said it because there's that,” she said.

However, the mother of four daughters did not share the key details of how it came about.

“So, I do remember when it happened [but] I'm not gonna share details because, well, I don't want to,” she stated. “How about that? Is that not the premise of this entire podcast?”

For those unaware, Kylie and Jason crossed paths on Tinder in 2015 when he was serving as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

After three years of dating, the field hockey coach and former NFL star tied the knot in April 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie and Jason have four daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, 6, Elliotte Ray, 4, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, Finnley Anne Kelce, nine months old.