Duchess Sophie seen laughing with Queen Elizabeth actress at palace event

King Charles hosted the first film premiere at Windsor Castle on Wednesday when a documentary chronicling his lifetime work of championing nature was shown at his historic home.

Filmed over seven months last year, "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision", which will be shown on Amazon Prime next month, is billed as providing a deeply personal insight into the 77-year-old monarch's decades of environmental activism and the philosophy which has motivated him.

Among those who contributed to the documentary is former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, while actors Kate Winslet, who narrates the film, Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh were among the guests joining Charles and Queen Camilla at the 1,000-year-old castle where a cinema has been set up for the occasion.

The social media accounts of the royal family on Thursday shared multiple photos and videos from the premier with the caption "Thank you to everyone who joined us at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Royal Premiere of ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ - a new landmark documentary from the Kings Foundation and Prime Video UK."

The photos and videos shared by the royal family show King Charles and other members of the royal family meeting the celebrities who attended the premier.

One of the pictures showed Duchess Sophie immersed in conversation with Judi Dench, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love.

Dench is also known for portraying M, the chief of the MI6 and James Bond's superior, in eight 007 films.

In the photo posted by the royal family, the Duchess of Edinburg is seen laughing during her chat with the veteran British actress.



