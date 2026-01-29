King Charles throws first movie premiere in Windsor Castle: Watch
King Charles hosted a documentary premiere in Windsor Castle
King Charles rolled out the green carpet at Windsor Castle for the star-studded premiere of his new documentary.
The documentary, titled Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, follows the King’s lifelong mission to preserve the environment.
The occasion marked the first film premiere hosted in a royal residence. The monarch’s film premiere was attended by stars Kate Winslet and Dame Judi Dench, Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster as well as Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie Hunter, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Sarah Beeny, Stanley Tucci and Alan Titchmarsh.
Taking to Instagram, the palace shared photos from the premiere, showing the King, Queen Camilla, and Duchess Sophie talking to the celebrity guests at the premiere.
"Thank you to everyone who joined us at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Royal Premiere of ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ - a new landmark documentary from the @kingsfoundation and @primevideouk," read the caption.
At the event, the documentary’s narrator, Winslet took to the stage and said: "Your Majesty, it is thanks to your great vision and foresight in protecting our natural world we’re all here this evening."
"Filming may have taken place across a short six months, but Your Majesty I know that for you, this documentary has been a lifetime in the making," she added.
