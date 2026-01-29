Beckham author compares Brooklyn Beckham to Prince Harry: 'They explode'

Brooklyn Beckham compared to Prince Harry in supporitve remarks

An author who has previously penned a book on the Beckhams has compared Brooklyn to Prince Harry.

Tom Bower, who wrote 2024 book The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, appeared on Good Morning Britain and shared his thoughts on Brooklyn’s rant about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

He told GMB anchors Ed Balls and Susanna Reid, "He’s been used and manipulated. I feel very sorry for him."

"That’s why I feel for Brooklyn, finally he’s exploded," he remarked, adding that the aspiring chef is "now living with a normal family."

"I think the Peltz’s are a good family, they are hard working," he said of the

"I think he’s very happy with his wife. Ever since the wedding he has seen a very different sort of life," he added.

He went on to compare Brooklyn to Prince Harry and remarked that "they explode. They haven’t been taught the resilience to all the pressure."

Prince Harry stepped down as a working royal after facing a turbulent time with the royal family after his marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018. The duo left for the U.S. and went on to give a tell-all interview followed by Harry's explosive book Spare.

In his lengthy statement revealing the reasons behind his estrangement with his family, Brooklyn claimed that his mom called him "evil" when he didn’t agree to sign away the rights to his name before his wedding.

Perhaps the most sensational claim he made was that Victoria "hijacked" his and Nicola’s wedding dance and "danced very inappropriately on me". Brooklyn Beckham also claimed that his parents always controlled him andthat gave him crippling anxiety.