Kate Middleton receives praise over new rules for George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton received praise for setting rules on how much screen time her and Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are allowed.

According to an expert, the Princess of Wales has made a sensible parenting choice rather than a strict or outdated one.

Childcare expert Jo Frost told Hello! Magazine that by limiting how much time the kids spend on phones, she is focusing on real interaction and emotional connection.

"From a professional standpoint I strongly agree with the decision the Prince and Princess of Wales are making,” she said.

The expert continued, "Their approach to holding back on smartphones and limiting their children's screen exposure is not old-fashioned parenting — it is based on informed, intentional, and deeply connected, intuitive parenting.”

“I see on social media this blanket tone as if old-fashioned often implies nostalgia, a longing for the past, or a resistance to progress. This is none of those things.

"These parents are fully aware they are raising children in a digitally saturated world just like millions of other parents worldwide,” Frost added.

“They are not in denial of technology's place in society and they are simply choosing to lead rather than react and cave in."