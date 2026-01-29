Viral 'Heated Rivalry' Canada fleece jacket finally getting official release

The Team Canada fleece jacket made famous by the hit series Heated Rivalry is officially becoming real merchandise.

The zip up fleece worn by Shane Hollander, the Montreal Metros star played by Hudson Williams, will soon be available for fans to purchase.

The jacket first appeared in the second episode of the breakout queer hockey drama streaming on HBO Max and Crave and quickly became one of the show’s most talked about wardrobe pieces.

Following weeks of memes, fan recreations and knockoff versions circulating online, producer Accent Aigu Entertainment has partnered with the Province of Canada apparel company to manufacture an official version of the fleece.

The jacket will be available for pre order and purchase, starting in Canada.

Costume designer Hanna Puley originally created the fleece as a simple and understated piece meant to reflect Hollander’s personality on screen.

“I wanted to make something that felt wearable, something that felt comfortable, and something that would contrast with what Ilya was wearing,” Puley earlier told The Hollywood Reporter.

The look gained further momentum after Ottawa resident Sylvie Bouffard shared her homemade version online.

That post sparked widespread fan interest, including an online petition signed by nearly 4,000 people calling for Team Canada to include the jacket in its official 2026 Winter Olympics merchandise.

Producers say the decision to release the fleece was driven directly by fan demand.

“Fans are the heart of Heated Rivalry, and this is entirely because of them. We’ve listened closely to what they’ve been asking for, and the fleece jacket has been at the top of that list,” executive producers Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady said in a statement Wednesday.