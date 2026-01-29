Paris Hilton teases political run with THIS surprising condition

Paris Hilton put a surprising demand forward to run for office.

The enterprenour and DJ, who has been actively advocating for “troubled teen industry,” hinted at her potential political future.

In a recent chat on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle on Wednesday, the 44-year-old TV star was asked if she plans to run for office.

“Every time I go out, they all say that to me. They’re like, ‘You get more done than our government,’ ” Paris replied with a laugh.

Show host, Bush Hager, whose father is one of the former President asked, "“Would you or no? Wait, that’s not a no!”

“I was just about to say, this is like a whole thing, I feel it," Co-host Sheinelle Jones chimed in.

Paris, hyterically replied, "Only if I could paint the White House pink.”

On the remark, Jenna and Sheinelle laughed while Jenna added, "Well, you could build a ballroom!”

The Simple Life alum has continued to promote pro-children agenda, as he said, “I’ve now passed two federal bills and almost 20 state laws to protect children.”

This came days after the Heiress appeared in a press conference at the U.S. Capitol alongside Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to voice how AI could make "explicit videos of children, women, people all around the world" and "the laws have not caught up with it and there’s no regulations, and people are allowed to just make deepfake."

“It’s so scary with the world of AI," she added at the time.