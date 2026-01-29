Ellie Goulding recalls nightmare Coachella set amid health scare

Ellie Goulding is opening up about a rough experience at Coachella.

In a recent chat with NYLON, the 39-year-old singer opened up about adjusting to the physically demanding aspects of her musical career and how she once performed in Coachella with food poisoning.

The Light singer shared, "Coachella one year, I had food poisoning. I was s***ting my pants, and I still went."

Goulding went on to say, "I had these leather shorts that had a zip up the back and front, and I thought, 'These are the worst thing for my situation right now.'"

"I’d been performing in South America — with Lorde, actually — and I got food poisoning. I remember having dinner with Ella, and I had some kind of wrap and it all went wrong," she recalled.

According to the singer-songwriter, the music industry was not very supportive when it came to artists facing hard times amid a busy schedule.

But now, "I do feel now there is more in place to ensure that we’re okay," said Goulding.

However, things were not always smooth, "I went from never taking a flight, never being photographed, to singing at the royal wedding. I don’t think my body knew how to process the contrast between my old life and my new life, and I don’t think I was equipped to deal with that amount of scrutiny, attention, and workload."