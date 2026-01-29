Amelia Gray pushes back at claims she lied about plastic surgery

Amelia Gray is responding directly to accusations about her appearance.

The 24-year-old model has hit back at professional cosmetics injector Molly Bailey, who recently started online speculation about the cosmetic work Gray may have undergone.

It all began as the content creator shared side-by-side photos of Gray on Instagram, suggesting Gray was promoting unrealistic beauty standards while denying the use of filler.

"In case you missed it Amelia Gray Hamlin is starring in a show [Ryan Murphy's The Beauty] about unrealistic beauty standards and she insists she has never had filler," Bailey began.

Bailey went further in the comments. She listed multiple procedures she believed Gray had undergone and mocked her involvement in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series The Beauty.

"It’s either nepo puberty or a ponytail lift, cheek filler, lip filler, buccal fat removal, rhinoplasty, jawline filler, and full-face tox all before the ripe old age of 25." She also described Gray — who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — as "delulu" for taking party in The Beauty.

However, Gray took charge shortly, replying with a blunt “AND.” When Bailey responded again with "and were obsessed," Gray escalated her tone and accused the creator of spreading false narratives about women. She also called out what she described as unnecessary and invasive speculation.

"Well sis you out here writing fake news about women don’t do thattttttt women need to support women don’t b weirdddddd."

In a separate comment, Gray addressed one specific claim. She said she has been open about what she uses on her lips. She named SkinVive, a hyaluronic acid injectable designed to improve skin texture rather than add volume. She added that people were ignoring information she had already shared publicly. Despite her responses, some commenters continued to accuse her of lying.

In a January 24 interview with Variety, Gray shared details of a traumatic medical history, including multiple breast surgeries that led to complications and lasting nerve pain. She also confirmed having a nose job but denied ever using lip filler, saying her lips are natural.