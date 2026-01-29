Meghan Markle’s anxiety and dread skyrocket as she battles double edged sword

Meghan Markle is currently facing a double edge sword, because on one side she is dreading the idea of returning to the UK, even if it is to support Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in 20207, but with Prince William eventually ascending the throne, the idea of maintaining goodwill continues to pull at her, sources have just revealed.

The news has been shared during their chat with RadarOnline and according to the well-placed insider, the only way forward in her eyes is by ‘anchoring’ the visit around Invictus gives because it will give everything “a sense of purpose and protection.” Also “it provides a legitimate, values-driven reason for being in the UK and keeps the narrative focused on Harry's work rather than royal politics.”

Moreover, “it also gives them cover to avoid uncomfortable questions about family meetings or absences. Even so, that structure doesn't erase the anxiety for Meghan.”

However, that is not to say this idea is enough to clear up her dread or making moving forward any easier because Meghan has been vocal about her time in the UK, and painted it in a not-so good light prior to this. Hence, “the idea of returning after so long still fills her with incredible dread, despite the careful planning around the trip.”

But as mentioned, Meghan understands that being “visibly supportive” of Invictus carries weight, both publicly and within royal circles. Also “it strengthens her position and shows commitment beyond personal grievances,” they said before signing off.