King Charles reverts to the only royal that will ‘listen’: ‘Kate’s his only hope with Meghan’

King Charles is said to have turned to Prince William’s wife for help, because with his ‘fiery’ temper its hard to get a word in edge wise, allegedly.

The claim has come as part of a report by Closer magazine and quotes the outlet as they say, “Charles genuinely believes Kate’s the only person William truly listens to when his emotions are running high.” After all “he knows his son and the sort of temper he has and says in order for this to work it’s going to take some serious patience and diplomacy, which is where Kate comes in.”

According to the report, “his hope is that Kate can lead by example, that her tone and behaviour will set the standard for everyone else.” Also “he's convinced that if she shows restraint and fairness and is willing to engage, even just a little, that could soften William and other members of the family, or at least Charles is hoping it will,” they also said while attempting to explain King Charles’ hope.

However, what they have made clear is that King Charles is not expecting a miracle or a magic fix but at the same time he’s said to understand that Meghan and Harry have inflicted a lot of pain, but to him they all need to look at the bigger picture.”

As of right now “he’s not asking her to be best friends with Meghan but he wants to see real effort on her part to play nice.”

“He knows William isn’t going to do it and Camilla certainly isn’t, so at this point Kate is his only hope,” they said before signing off.