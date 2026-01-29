King Charles shows snippets from a magical evening at Windsor Castle: Video

An event has just taken place at Windsor Castle and King Charles has just had snippets shared for the rest of the world to follow along.

The event has been hosted for the premiere of Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, a documentary about his efforts in environmental campaigning.

In some of the scenes already shown to the public the King can be seen sharing his mission statement which was “I just felt this was the approach that I was going to stick to. A course I set and I wasn't going to be diverted from,” according to Sky News.

According the official Instagram post that contains bits of videos, the documentary is available to watch on Prime Video from Friday 6th February 2026.

It “outlines His Majesty’s philosophy of ‘Harmony’. Exemplified through the work of The King’s Foundation Charity, Harmony encourages us to see ourselves ‘as part of nature, not apart from nature’.”

Check it out Below:



