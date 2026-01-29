King Charles promises he will ‘not be diverted’ from pressing issue

King Charles is expressing his feelings as he talks about a pressing issue.

His Majesty, who is a big environmentalist, says that he was often stopped from going in the direction due to rapidly changing circumstances from the people.

Ina 90-minute film, called Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, sees Charles, His Majesty reveals: "I just felt this was the approach that I was going to stick to. A course I set and I wasn’t going to be diverted from."

He adds: “It’s rapidly going backwards, I’ve said that for the last 40 years, but anyway, there we are…I can only do what I can do, which is not very much – anyway.

“People don’t seem to understand it’s not just climate that’s the problem, it’s also biodiversity loss, so we’re actually destroying our means of survival, all the time. To put that back together again is possible, but we should have been doing it long ago. We’ve got to do it as fast as we can now.”

He continues: “Maybe, by the time I shuffle off this mortal coil, there might be a little more awareness… of the need to bring things back together again.”