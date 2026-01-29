Moment Princess Diana spoke about ‘biggest disease in the work.’
Princess Diana pressed on the importance of self love and self acceptance
Princess Diana admitted biggest dilemma in today’s generation comes from lack of self love.
The former Princess of Wales and first wife of King Charles, Diana spoke in her infamous 1990s BBC interview about her work for humanity.
Speaking with Martin Bashir on Panorama, Diana noted: “I think the biggest disease this world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved, and I know that I can give love for a minute, for half an hour, for a day, for a month, but I can give — I’m very happy to do that and I want to do that.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Diana added: “Well, it took a long time to understand why people were so interested in me, but I assumed it was because my husband had done a lot of wonderful work leading up to our marriage and our relationship.”
“But then I, during the years you see yourself as a good product that sits on a shelf and sells well, and people make a lot of money out of you,” she noted.
Princess Diana passed away in a car accident back in 1997 Paris. The Royal left behind two sons- Prince William and Prince Harry.
