King Charles turns to Kate Middleton as Prince William puts his foot down during his cancer battle

With a decree already having been issued behind palace walls, for the warm welcome of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—whenever they make the trip back, King Charles has hit a snag and has turned to another one of his senior royals for help.

The issue in question is related to his heir apparent who has, in no certain terms, completely refused to accept his verdict, rumors suggest, leading a well placed source to reveal to Closer magazine, “he’s dealing with serious health issues while running the monarchy and he genuinely feels like this family infighting is ridiculous in the grand scheme of things.”

That is why “regardless of what’s been said and done he is ready to forgive and says he wants them welcomed back.”

But with Prince William having seemingly shot down any chance of that, at least where he is concerned, the King has turned to another royal which is Kate Middleton.

According to the outlet he feels the princess of Wales might prove to be the only diplomatic voice of reason that he has left, too smooth things over.

As mentioned Kate is “literally his only hope at this point” and “he’s let her know in no uncertain terms that he’s counting on her.” However, one thing has been made clear and its that “he’s not framing this as an order, but it’s pretty clear that’s what this is. He wants this visit handled in a way that doesn’t make things any worse.” But not just within the family, because “the public will be watching very closely; they need to think about the optics,” the source clarified before signing off.