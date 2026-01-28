Patrick J. Adams, wife Troian Bellisario announce birth of third child

Patrick J. Adams and his wife, Troian Bellisario, have announced the birth of their third baby.

The Suits actor took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to share the exciting news of the baby's arrival.

"Tag, you’re it,” Adams penned while sharing a black-and-white snap of him holding his little baby's tiny hand.

For those unversed, the couple already shares two daughters - Aurora, 7, and Elliot, 4.

In November 2025, Adams announced on Instagram that he and Troian were expecting their third child, penning a sweet message to the unborn baby.

“We don’t know your name yet. We don’t know your gender. We don’t know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts. We don’t know what will make you laugh or cry or what food you will fall in love with first,” he wrote.

The 44-year-old actor further penned, “What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you. Love, laughter, tears, dance parties, lullabies, and lessons.”

"We’ll show you some stuff, but you will teach us everything else. We don’t know much, but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents," continued the Wayward star.

Concluding his message, Adams added, "It’s a strange stage you’re about to walk out on, but we’ll be right there with you for the whole terrifying, wonderful and beautiful show. Thanks for choosing us. We will always choose you. Soon.



