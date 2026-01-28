Ashley Tisdale French, Haylie Duff put up united front amid mom group drama

Ashley Tisdale French, Haylie Duff share sweet playdate photos

Ashley Tisdale French and Haylie Duff shared a playdate moment between their daughters on social media amid the toxic mom group drama.

They took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Duff’s daughter Lulu, 7, playing under a table with Tisdale's daughter Jupiter, 4.

"Under table shenanigans," Duff captioned the snap, which Tisdale then reposted to her Instagram Stories.

Their playdate snaps came after Tisdale wrote about her experience in a "toxic mom group" that made her feel left out. In her essay for The Cut, she claimed that the group came into being during the COVID-19 pandemic when she and the others were simultaneously pregnant.

However, later, she was left out of a bunch of group hangs and began questioning what she did to receive that treatment. Ultimately, it was too high school for the new mom and she quit the group.

The article blew up when netizens did some digging and reached the conclusion that her article was about the group including Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor.

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma didn’t let the comments slide and responded to Tisdale's essay in an Instagram Stories post on Jan. 6, and dubbed her "The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth."

Meanwhile, Ashley Tisdale French and Haylie Duff’s friendship seems to date back many years, with Duff buying a house from the High School Musical in 2016.