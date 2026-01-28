'Horrified' Andrew expects THIS from King Charles

Andrew demands "Renovations, security, a fleet of cars with drivers — even a London flat on the side."

Former Duke of York Andrew was ‘absolutely horrified’ when he first saw his new home in Sandringham, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has made this claim after disgraced Andrew made first ‘secret visit to his new Sandringham home in exile.

In his substack, Rob Shuter claims Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has finally toured the so-called free home earmarked for him… and he was “absolutely horrified”.

The insider tells the expert, “The moment he walked in, his face dropped. He thought it was beneath him. Too small, too isolated — he actually called it the middle of nowhere.”

The expert questioned, “And did Andrew quietly swallow his disappointment like a disgraced duke should? Of course not. I’m told the visit detonated into a full-blown royal tantrum.”

Rob further said now Andrew is demanding the full fantasy package.

The other close confidant said, Andrew wants a golf course, stables, shooting rights — the works, adding “He’s talking about gutting the bathrooms, redoing the kitchen, rebuilding servant quarters, and upgrading every inch.”

The source revealed, “Andrew fully expects his brother to pay. Renovations, security, a fleet of cars with drivers — even a London flat on the side.”

In his opinion, Rob Shuter said: “Free house. Total horror. Endless demands. Some things never change.”