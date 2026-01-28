Kate Middleton proves she is no pushover as Andrew tries to pull strings behind-the-scenes

Kate Middleton is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with former Prince Andrew as she believes he is still trying to influence royal matters behind the scenes.

After being stripped of his titles, the former Duke of York is said to be involved in royal decision making by using his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

A source told Closer Magazine that the Princess of Wales believes “disgraced” Andrew is “pulling strings behind the scenes” after humiliating the royal family with his back-to-back controversies.

However, an insider said that Kate is showing Andrew that she is the "true Queen in the making" and would not tolerate if Andrew crosses any boundaries.

The insider told the publication that Kate is worried for her family as Andrew keeps dragging the royal family’s name through the mud.

“What was meant to be a clean step back from royal life now feels like a carefully managed return through the side door,” the source said, hinting at Andrew’s title removal and his eviction from Royal Lodge due to his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Despite being stripped of his titles, Andrew has never accepted his exile – and is now using his daughters as a way to remain relevant,” they said.

“Andrew talks like he’s untouchable, and has said more than once, ‘I’m the child of a monarch,’” the insider noted.

As for Kate, the source said she is “deeply protective of William and their children, and hates that this drama is still hovering around the family when they’re trying to build their future.”

“William is patient, but this has tested him – there was an expectation that Andrew would retreat quietly, and that hasn’t happened.

“Don’t be fooled - Kate is a powerhouse. She’s kind and caring, but can also be ruthless. She is a true Queen in the making.”