Sarah Ferguson rallies around Andrew amid claim they’re no longer friends

Sarah Ferguson is said to be supporting her ex-husband and former Prince Andrew despite reports claiming otherwise.

According to a new report, sources close to the former couple, divorced in 1996, revealed they still share a close bond.

An insider revealed that the former Duchess of York has been a strong presence for “disgraced” Andrew, noting that even their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are also rallying around him.

“Sarah has been Andrew’s rock – whatever people think, they’re bonded for life,” the insider said, adding, “Sarah and his daughters are worried and rallying around him.”

This comes after it was claimed Fergie could go rogue as she does not care about Andrew’s emotions anymore and decide to pen a bombshell memoir exposing royal secrets.

“There’s a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla or other members of the royal family,” an insider said.

They added, “But there’s not much they can do to stop her.”

Another source revealed that Fergie is going separate ways from Andrew as she has no intention of sharing home with him.

“Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself,” they said. “She will continue to forge an independent life.”