Meghan Markle in dilemma as Harry stays firm over big decision

Meghan Markle is reportedly in dilemma after being asked to consider a lucrative deal to write a memoir about her time in the royal family following Prince Harry marriage.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be facing a tough choice as a major deal has come her way, however, it will put her marriage to the Duke at risk.

The former Suits star has been offered millions if she shares previously untold stories from her royal life, per Heat Magazine.

Speaking with the publication, a source said that while the financial rewards are tempting, the decision could test her relationship with Harry.

But the sources said that Meghan is working to change Harry’s mind as advisers are pushing her to act quickly.

“These massive pay cheques being dangled are getting increasingly tempting,” a source told the publication.

The insider added, “Meghan hasn’t made any deal yet, but people are wooing her and there’s definitely a worry that the offers won’t always be on the table.”

“She’s being advised to take the big money while she can. Harry’s the sticking point. If it were up to her, she’d do this tomorrow, so now it’s a matter of getting him to come around to the idea.”