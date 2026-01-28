Prince Harry plans major project on late mom Princess Diana: Read details

Prince Harry is said to be working on a new project focused on his late mother, Princess Diana, believing her life story has never been handled fairly.

According to latest report, the Duke of Sussex will reportedly work on the project as part of his multimillion dollar deal with Netflix.

Sharing details about the alleged project, the insider said Harry feels it is his duty to tell Diana’s story with care and dignity.

The source noted that King Charles’ son believes the royal family failed to protect her when she was alive and now he is gearing to share what actually happened in her life.

“Harry believes Diana’s story has been mismanaged for years and that it’s his responsibility to make sure it’s finally shared properly,” they said.

The source added, “In his eyes, the monarchy failed her, so he feels they ought to be the last ones in charge of honouring her.’

However, another source warned that the move is expected to deepen tensions with Prince William, who is reportedly furious about the idea.

William, the Prince of Wales, does not like the idea that Meghan Markle is involved in the project and that Harry is collaborating with Netflix, the platform behind the controversial royal drama The Crown.

“Harry’s got his deal at Netflix so when he’s ready to pitch this project, he’ll go straight there,” they said. “That’s bound to set William off even more, since he’s still so angry they aired The Crown.”

But the source said Harry is "convinced his mother would want her story to be told. He’s adamant it will be done with total class and respect.”