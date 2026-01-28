Kate Middleton joins ‘wellbeing’ walk amid stormy UK weather

Kate Middleton is taking a "wellbeing" walk in the mountains.

On Tuesday, 27 January, the Princess of Wales took part in a wellbeing hike in the Peak District.

The Princess of Wales took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday to share some glimpses into her engagements in the north of England with Mind Over Mountains, which is a "charity providing professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences," via the Independent.

"Joining Mind Over Mountains for a guided walk in the Peak District, seeing how the combination of nature, mindful movement, and professional mental health support can restore and sustain wellbeing," she wrote.

In the video, Kate can be seen hiking a muddy trail with the charity group despite cold weather as Storm Chandra brought strong winds and heavy rain across the UK.

Kate added, "Inspiring to witness how these programmes help people reconnect with themselves, build resilience, and find calm in a supportive environment."

For the outing, which marked Kate’s first solo outing of 2026, she donned a green jacket, brown fitted pants, matching boots, and a peacock cap, along with a scarf wrapped around her neck.

During the day, the wife of the future king also had a series of engagements, including a stop at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford and a second stop at Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club, as a Patron of the Rugby Football League.