Queen Camilla lauds art with special screening of 'Hamnet'

Queen Camilla is supporting UK art with a social nod to theatres.

Her Majesty attended a special screening of ‘Hamnet’ in London, as a gesture of good will to the drama fraternity.

Her trip is now recorded on Instagram with a special note for the cast of the show.

The caption reads: “A story that stays with you long after the final scene...

“This evening, The Queen attended a special screening of Hamnet, the film adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's award-winning novel, hosted by The Queen's Reading Room, in partnership with Universal and Focus Features.





The captioned added: “Her Majesty met author Maggie O'Farrell and cast members Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe, who plays the titular role. The Queen also viewed costumes from the film with Costume Designer Malgosia Turzanska.

“Her Majesty launched The Queen's Reading Room in 2021, a charity championing the transformative power of literature,” the note further added.