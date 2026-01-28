Meghan Markle refuses olive branch with THIS royal that’s turned into the family attack dog

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle seems to have one royal on her hit-list that she refuses to face cordially, should acceptable security arrangements be made available to her and Prince Harry after Ravec concludes its assessment of the Duke’s security risks.

The royal that has been at odds with, not only Meghan, but also Prince Harry is none other than Queen Camilla, the same woman the Duke compared to an ‘evil stepmom’, and later revealed was the one both brothers begged their father not to marry.

Now, a source has revealed to Closer magazine that while Meghan is willing to be “conciliatory” and even “take the high road” with a lot of people, Camilla is not one of them.

In the past the Duchess is said to have made a real effort with King Charles’ wife, “but she’s way past playing nice and kissing up to her, she has seen that gets her nowhere,” they admit.

While its also true that “she’s not planning to start a scene,” should security arrangements allow her to come to the UK with Prince Harry, and their kids “she’s not going to pretend everything is fine and play nice with Camilla” because “if Camilla wants to keep playing dirty Meghan is ready to hit back.”

Plus “she’s convinced Camilla has been trying to undermine her and paint her as the villain from day one and she’s adamant that she won’t open herself up to more cruelty,” they also revealed.

But that’s not the worst part because according to the same source Meghan also feels like Camilla “has been out to get her for years, and some people within royal circles would agree.” Because “she’s been so openly critical of Meghan within their inner circle from almost the very beginning. It’s like she’s taken it upon herself to be the family attack dog and has said out loud what others might think but are too polite to actually articulate,” they said before signing off.