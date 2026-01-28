Prince Harry stirs up a big question in Meghan Markle’s mind: Source exposes trouble’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing some major cultural clashes over his apprehension to give Hollywood a good old fashioned 'try'. So much so that sources warn its becoming a trigger for them both.

News of this has been shared in a report shared with Heat World and according to sources that delivered this warning “the triggers are always the same” too. “It’s not just the whole mess with his family and spending time in the U.K., although that’s the biggest, there’s also the question of how involved Harry’s expected to be in the Hollywood machine.”

In his side of things Harry reportedly insists he’s still “very clear-eyed” about the Firm and “the negative aspects” but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of “good things they’ve managed to accomplish” and at the moment Harry feels like it’s his ‘duty’ and ‘birthright’ to be a part of it more than he is.

“It’s true that he’s done his best to continue on with his charity work in the time since they left and he’s very proud of what he’s accomplished, but he also admits that he could do a lot more with the support of the Crown,” the insider adds too regarding this revelation.

However, that isn’t his only motivation because priority one has been King Charles from the get go, the source added near the end.