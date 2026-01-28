Meghan Markle’s secretly accusing Harry of betrayal: ‘Will our life ever be enough for you?’

There are a lot of worries enveloping Prince Harry as well as Meghan Markle, but the biggest one of them is an allegation that sources claim is weighing heavy on their relationship.

According to the source, “Meghan’s dead-set against a return. For her, the idea that he’d even entertain going back in any capacity feels like a betrayal of everything they stood for when they left.”

Whereas in Prince Harry’s eyes, “now that [King Charles’] anger has diffused, the reality of losing them all has sunk in and he admits it haunts more and more each day.”

Plus is also a known fact within his inner circle that “walking away entirely never felt natural to him; he wants to go back to his original vision where he and Meghan have some autonomy to forge their own path while still having a purpose within the family as well,” according to Heat World.

Also, where Meghan is concerned, there is another fear and that is that she’s “painfully aware” that this wouldn’t just be his journey, “it would drag her back into a world she has zero desire to re-enter.”

Before concluding, they added “she also thinks he’s being naïve and setting himself up for another devastating rejection. Her biggest fear though is what this says about his current state of mind. The more he talks about his old life the more she wonders if their new one will ever be enough for him.”