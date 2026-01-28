Prince Harry’s tears spark Kate Middleton into a king of action that’s against William’s wishes?

Prince Harry’s court appearance has just rocked whatever emotions Kate has for Prince Harry because a source has just exposed how deeply disturbed she felt seeing Prince Harry’s current state as he appeared in the UK for his testimony against the Associated Newspapers.

For those unversed with this case, it is not only a bid to demand accountability from the publication for its alleged use of illegal information gathering means, during the late 90s, but also with how they ‘treated’ Meghan Markle during her brief time as a working royal within the Royal Family.

Back in Buckingham Palace though, Kate is one royal who was effected the most by Prince Harry’s comments and according to the National Examiner “seeing the […] state Harry was in when he appeared in court was very disturbing for Kate. She knows he’s not one to openly cry in public so it really sounded the alarm for her and she can’t help but worry.”

Furthermore, while “she’s been very hesitant to pressure William about the situation. But in her view, this is something that really needs to be looked at so she’s been gently trying to convince him — once again — that it’s time to put his anger to the side and see this from a different angle.”

In her eyes, coming from a well connected family like the Middleton’s “she says seeing Harry so [emotional] should be a catalyst for them all to show some kindness and empathy instead of digging in further. Her feeling is that this is when family is meant to pull together and if William can’t bring himself to show forgiveness, then she’ll be the one to.”

“She’s far too worried about Harry to just ignore the terrible state he’s in” so reports reveal she’s reached out to offer some ‘support’ but “her big hope is that William will step up,” they said before signing off.