Shamed Andrew to get ‘skeleton staff’ to life rest of life
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has to let go of a large chunk of his staff
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is preparing for a life in exile with limited staff, it is revealed.
The former Prince, who is being sent to Marsh Farm in the coming months, has to let go of his butler, chef, gardener and housekeepers at the Royal Lodge.
A source tells Daily Mail: "They obviously don't want to move to Norfolk, and as most of them are nearing retirement age, they've basically been made redundant on generous terms.”
Another insider added: "I suspect that Andrew will have more of a skeleton staff when he eventually moves into Marsh Farm, as it's not realistic to employ so many people to look after one person on their own."
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail's source revealed that Andrew might "live in Sandringham House until Marsh Farm is finished."
-
Meghan Markle refuses olive branch with THIS royal that’s turned into the family attack dog
-
King Charles revisits Prince Harry’s part-time royal status: ‘Meghan is horrified by him’
-
Prince Harry’s tears spark Kate Middleton into a king of action that’s against William’s wishes?
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton praised for ‘no phone policy’ for kids
-
Sarah Ferguson winds up on a knife’s edge amid emotional breakdowns
-
Shamed Andrew can still keep ‘Duke of York’ title, says expert
-
Kate Middleton joins 'wellbeing' walk amid stormy UK weather
-
Queen Camilla lauds art with special screening of 'Hamnet'