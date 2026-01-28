Shamed Andrew to get ‘skeleton staff’ to life rest of life

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is preparing for a life in exile with limited staff, it is revealed.

The former Prince, who is being sent to Marsh Farm in the coming months, has to let go of his butler, chef, gardener and housekeepers at the Royal Lodge.

A source tells Daily Mail: "They obviously don't want to move to Norfolk, and as most of them are nearing retirement age, they've basically been made redundant on generous terms.”

Another insider added: "I suspect that Andrew will have more of a skeleton staff when he eventually moves into Marsh Farm, as it's not realistic to employ so many people to look after one person on their own."

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail's source revealed that Andrew might "live in Sandringham House until Marsh Farm is finished."