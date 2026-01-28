Shamed Andrew can still keep ‘Duke of York’ title, says expert

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor might still be eligible to be deemed as the Duke of York.

The former Prince, who has now been removed from the line of succession and official roll of the peerage in the House of Lords, could still keep his titles under one rule.

Michael Rhodes, an expert on the peerage and editor of the online Peerage News said: "It's quite clear that Andrew's removal from the Roll was done to deceive and bamboozle the public into thinking that the King's brother is no longer Baron Killyleagh, Earl of Inverness or Duke of York, when in fact he is and will be until his death – or until an Act of Parliament is brought before parliament."

This comes as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have taken a strict stance against their defamed father, Andrew.

The York sisters, who still remain a part of the Royal Family, have distanced themselves from their disgraced father.

Speaking about Princess Eugenie, a friend told the Mail: “There is no contact at all, nothing. It’s Brooklyn Beckham level – she has completely cut him off."

She added: “Andrew’s main concern is that his daughters are not tainted by his difficulties, so he is keeping his distance from them.