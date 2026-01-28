Princess Anne has a falling out with Queen Camilla for Ex-Prince Andrew: ‘There are fiery arguments’

Princess Anne has just come forward with a view point that surprisingly backs her brother Ex-Prince Andrew, behind palace walls.

The whole thing has been brought to light by a well placed source that just sat down with the National Enquirer and explains, “Anne feels this whole thing has gone way beyond what’s fair.”

“She believes their late mother [Queen Elizabeth II] would have wanted this handled with far more discretion and dignity, especially given Andrew’s years of service.”

For those unversed, the public nature of Andrew’s stripping down was covered by every major news outlet. Even King Charles issued a statement where he ended up taking away his brother’s hereditary right to be dubbed a ‘prince’, which has not been done in years.

However, throughout it all the former-Duke has maintained his innocence and calls his friendship with the known financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein an error in judgement.

In light of this, to his sister, “in her view, Andrew has already paid a huge price. She doesn’t feel it’s right to keep kicking a man when he’s down.”

Her effort to defend her brother has even “led to some very fiery arguments behind palace walls” the source admits. Especially with Queen Camilla because “Camilla can’t believe Anne is defending what she sees as the indefensible.”

“[She] thinks Andrew’s lucky he’s still being allowed to breathe British air” and in her own sphere as reportedly “made it her mission to thwart any efforts to get” King Charles to soften his approach but Anne has “not taken kindly to Camilla steamrolling in to try and take control,” they added near the end, because “it’s reopened all the old tensions between them.”