Princess Eugenie not walking ‘any line’ that leads to dad Andrew

Princess Eugenie has cut off from dad Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for a key reason.

The younger daughter of Andrew does not want to associate herself with the defamed Royal and has completely cut off from her father.

Speaking about Princess Eugenie and her elder sister, Princess Beatrice, a source told the Mail on Sunday: "Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family. They aren’t exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn’t trying to walk that line. She’s not speaking to him.”

The York sisters, who still remain a part of the Royal Family, have distanced themselves from their disgraced father.

Speaking about Princess Eugenie, a friend told the Mail: “There is no contact at all, nothing. It’s Brooklyn Beckham level – she has completely cut him off."

She added: “Andrew’s main concern is that his daughters are not tainted by his difficulties, so he is keeping his distance from them.p