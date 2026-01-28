Kate Middleton admits son Prince George keeps things ‘playful’ at home

Kate Middleton spilt the beans on her children and their hobbies during a recent public engaged.

The Princess of Wales, who visited the Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford, spoke about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

During the meeting, senior therapist Stuart Murray-Borbjerg revealed the importance of non verbal therapies.

"Something that's lost through traumatic experiences is that sense of playfulness and joy which just comes back when you're making music or you're drawing together," Murray-Borbjerg told Hello!

"[It's] something the Princess said too – that kind of gets lost as adults, but [Prince] George keeps her playful."

The expert added: "I think she said one [of her children] plays the guitar and one plays the drums."