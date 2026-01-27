Prince William holds crucial meeting at Windsor Castle after King Charles olive branch to Harry

King Charles is quietly considering a ‘dramatic — and deeply personal’ move

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has held a crucial meeting at Windsor Castle amid reports King Charles has offered an olive branch to his estranged son Harry.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a photo of the future king with John Swinney.

He tweeted, “NEW: The Prince of Wales met Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney at Windsor Castle this afternoon.”

The royal expert further said, “They spoke about The Prince and Princess’ visit to Stirling and Falkirk last week, and discussed issues affecting Scottish communities.”

Prince William’s meeting with the Scottish leader comes amid claims King Charles has offered an olive branch to Harry as the monarch wants his estranged son back.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that King Charles is quietly considering a ‘dramatic — and deeply personal’ move to mend his fractured relationship with Harry and Meghan Markle by opening the gates of his most private sanctuary, Balmoral Castle.

“This is Charles’ most personal residence,” the palace insider tells Rob, adding “Offering Harry and Meghan time at Balmoral is an enormous gesture. It signals trust, forgiveness, and a genuine desire to heal.”

However, Prince William is strongly opposed.

“He believes it’s too much, too soon — and fears it could reopen wounds that have barely begun to heal.”