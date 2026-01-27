Prince steps in as King and Queen leave for foreign visit

Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary on Tuesday arrived in Estonia for a two-day visit on the invitation of President Alar Karis.

The royal couple's visit will focuses on regional security and defence cooperation between Estonia and Denmark.

Meanwhile, Denmark's royal family released photos of Crown Prince Christian signing a document and said that when the monarch is outside the country, his son acts as Head of State as a regent.

"When His Majesty the King stays outside the realm, it is basically His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, who as regent enters the role of Head of State. It's also the case this week, when the Royal couple is on state visits to Estonia and Lithuania," read the Danish language caption of a social media post shared by the royal house.

The royal house also posted pictures of the king and queen's activities in Estonia as they started their foreign visit.

According to Estonian government, the state visit of the king and queen reaffirms the close and long-standing friendship between Estonia and Denmark.

"In addition to geographical proximity, this relationship is founded on shared values, close regional cooperation, and collaboration within NATO, the European Union and the United Nations."



