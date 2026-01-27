The Royal Family gives a nod to the Duke of Kent as he reflect on lives lost and saved

The Duke of Kent has just been featured on the Royal Family’s social media for his most recent visit to the survivors of the Holocaust, to honor those that made it and those that did not.

The event itself happened at the Imperial War Museam and showed one of the Firm’s older members reflecting on life and death.

According to the official post, the Duke also watched a performance by the English Chamber Orchestra during his time there and pictures from the event showed an intimate venue arrangement with rows upon rows lined up in an aisle setting. Close ups of the Duke were also shared as part of the collage of images.

Check it out Below:



