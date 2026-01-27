Princess Beatrice turns desperate in her bid to change her kids’ future after Sarah, Andrew

Princess Beatrice has seemingly been at war with herself, over the way she should handle her father now that more information and victims are coming out, claiming his presence was there during Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.

According to Womans’ Day the oldest of the sisters is finding it hard to manage her connection to her father and sources claim Princess Beatrice “is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the royal family.”

What’s pertinent to mention though is that “this isn’t just about losing their $30 million inheritance [because Andrew was forced to give up the rights to the Royal Lodge], this is about a deep betrayal that neither of them can barely comprehend.”

Both sisters are completely ‘horrified’ with the way their mum and dad ended up getting them ‘exposed’ to such a “dangerous criminal and even welcomed Epstein into their lives,” not to mention “inviting him to Beatrice’s 18th birthday when a warrant was out for his arrest.”

Even Princess Eugenie is not said to have been safe from the repercussions of their parents’ associations being exposed because even though the same source says, “Eugenie has always been more cautious than Beatrice when it came to trusting new people, but dealing with a cascade of lies from their own mum and dad is devastating.”

Its even gone to the point where Princess Beatrice is said to have rescinded her mother’s invitation to join in her Cotswolds abode because “Beatrice knows for the sake of her kids her future lies with the royals and it’s why she backed out of renting her mum their granny flat.”

At the end of the day, “with more awful stories coming out, she has to put her own reputation first and give their kids a respectable chance at life,” the insider said before signing off.